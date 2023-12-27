Take a virtual tour of the property below

One of the cheapest homes in Aylesbury is currently valued at £225,000.

People looking to get on the property ladder in Bucks will do well to find a house cheaper, than the one-terrace building up for sale in Coppice.

Michael Anthony has valued the home, which can be viewed online on Zoopla. Prospective buyers would inherit a one-bedroom property which also has an entrance hallway, fitted kitchen and a dining room on its first floor. Upstairs viewers will find a fully tiled bathroom and double bedroom.

It is located on Cedar Close and is roughly a mile from Aylesbury town centre and its railway station. A primary and secondary school are within half a mile of the home.

Michael Anthony also notes that the house comes with an allocated parking spot, a low maintenance front garden and a private rear garden.

You can see more of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

