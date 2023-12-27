News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Valued at £225,000Valued at £225,000
Valued at £225,000

Closer look at one of the cheapest houses up for sale in Aylesbury

Take a virtual tour of the property below
By James Lowson
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT

One of the cheapest homes in Aylesbury is currently valued at £225,000.

People looking to get on the property ladder in Bucks will do well to find a house cheaper, than the one-terrace building up for sale in Coppice.

Michael Anthony has valued the home, which can be viewed online on Zoopla. Prospective buyers would inherit a one-bedroom property which also has an entrance hallway, fitted kitchen and a dining room on its first floor. Upstairs viewers will find a fully tiled bathroom and double bedroom.

It is located on Cedar Close and is roughly a mile from Aylesbury town centre and its railway station. A primary and secondary school are within half a mile of the home.

Michael Anthony also notes that the house comes with an allocated parking spot, a low maintenance front garden and a private rear garden.

You can see more of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

The home's spacious living room

1. Living Room

The home's spacious living room Photo: Michael Anthony

Photo Sales
The home's bathroom

2. Bathroom

The home's bathroom Photo: Michael Anthony

Photo Sales
The double bedroom within the house

3. Bedroom

The double bedroom within the house Photo: Michael Anthony

Photo Sales
The fitted downstairs kitchen

4. Kitchen

The fitted downstairs kitchen Photo: Michael Anthony

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyZoopla