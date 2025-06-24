Churchill unveils name of new Atterbury Lodge in Newport Pagnell

Construction on Churchill Living’s new development in Newport Pagnell is now underway.

Atterbury Lodge has been unveiled as the name of the brand-new development, which will offer apartments designed specifically for the over 60s. It is named after Newport Pagnell’s links to Francis Atterbury, a prominent 18th century bishop and political figure. Born in Milton Keynes, Atterbury rose to national importance as the Bishop of Rochester and a supporter of the Jacobite cause.

Once constructed, the Lodge will comprise of 45 one- and two-bedroom self-contained apartments and three exclusive cottages. Each apartment comes with a fully fitted kitchen, colour coordinated, with integrated appliances, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens, an accessible lift to all floors and an exclusive Owners’ Lounge complete with a coffee bar and Wi-Fi to socialise. A 24-hour Careline support system and on-site full-time Lodge Manager is also in place for extra peace of mind.

Situated in an attractive and bustling town near Milton Keynes, the development will be surrounded by a variety of amenities, with transport links available nearby that offer regular services to London, Northampton, Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool. Owners will have everything they need on their doorstep, including a Co-op food store, pharmacy, opticians, a selection of cafés and a vibrant high street boasting a selection of chain and independent retailers. For those looking to stay more active, heritage trails, beautiful greenspaces and a range of sporting and leisure activities are also available nearby.

The Lodge was named after Newport Pagnell's links to Francis Atterbury.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales & Marketing Director for Churchill Living, commented: “We are excited to announce that construction is underway at our new development in Newport Pagnell. Prospective Owners can register their interest now to find out more about what Atterbury Lodge has to offer them in their retirement.”

For more information about Atterbury Lodge and to register your interest, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.