Character two-bed cottage with permission to extend goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale hamlet

The lounge has an open fireplace, and the hub of the house is an open-plan kitchen/diner with original quarry-tiled floor, sash window overlooking the rear south-facing courtyard and garden beyond, a Belfast sink, log burner, space for cooker and sideboards, and access to the laundry room.Upstairs are the two bedrooms and family bathroom with a rolltop freestanding bath.To the front of the property is a small garden with hedging, shrubs and trees, bin store and off-street parking.Behind the house, the long garden has a good range of outbuildings, courtyard and patio areas for entertaining, lawn areas and a private section to the rear with further buildings and vegetable patch. Externally to the rear there is potential to extend to the outbuilding (currently used as utility room) to upgrade the property into a three-bedroom cottage and extra reception room space. Architect plans are available and planning permission has been granted.