Calling All Nature Lovers: Barratt North Thames launches Naming Competition at Kingsbrook

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is on the hunt for budding wordsmiths to name animal sculptures at its Kingsbrook development, which will be unveiled on a new nature trail coming later this year.

The housebuilder is challenging the local community to come up with nature themed names for each of the four wooden animal carvings that represent wildlife in the area, including three starling birds, a badger, a hedgehog, and a bat.

The chosen name for each animal will be featured on a custom plaque alongside the sculptures, which have been carved from oak by The Wild Deck Company, when the new nature trail is officially opened to the public later this year.

The four winners chosen will also each receive a £50 RSPB voucher to put towards a nature themed prize.

Badger

Entries are open to all ages and should be submitted to Barratt North Thames online before 30th May. You will only be contacted if your entry is chosen as one of our winning names so we can arrange for the gift voucher to be delivered. We will not contact you with any marketing messaging or newsletters.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are gearing up to launch the new nature trail at Kingsbrook this year, as part of our commitment to creating dedicated outdoor space for our residents and celebrating wildlife in the area.

"We are looking forward to seeing what the Aylesbury community can come up with to name our new wooden friends and officially unveiling the winning names at the trail this summer.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a selection of homes available at its Kingsbrook development with a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families, with prices starting at £231,500.