Cala Homes continues to support the Aylesbury community

The Pledge incorporates a host of tailored measures addressing specific community needs from donations, volunteering, learning programmes for schools, support initiatives and more.

Their community based activities to date, which aim to benefit people living in the local area, have ranged from; sponsoring a book pledge, organising a community clean-up, refurbishing a scout hut and donating furniture to a care home.

To kick off their pledge activity, Cala donated £600 towards a local school’s new selection of books. The Usborne book pledge, which aims to engage and interest children with reading, provided newly purchased books to the pupils at the local Stone Church of England Combined School. The books are suitable for students ranging from Reception to Year 6, and all focus on the curriculum topics which the school is currently teaching, including: mental health, diversity and learning behaviours.

Aylesbury Rugby Club Under 8's team wearing kit donated by Cala Homes

Stone Church of England School’s Co Headteacher, Sarah Hale, said: “We are so grateful to Cala Homes for their very generous donation towards new books for the children at Stone CE Combined School to enjoy.

“Reading makes a huge difference to children's life prospects and by providing access to more varied, high-quality literature, the children's vocabulary will be enhanced, their knowledge and understanding of the world will deepen and they are more likely to develop a life-long love of reading. Thank you again for helping to contribute to positive futures for our children.”

Continuing to support the education of children in the local area, Cala also made a £1,000 donation to Weston Turville CE School, allowing them to purchase an outdoor reading hut and additional reading resources for their pupils.

Sue Fitzpatrick, Head Teacher at Weston Turville CE School, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Cala and the generosity of this wonderful donation. Our aim is to develop a love of reading in the early year stages, and we know this will provide a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to enjoy reading in an outdoor environment.”

Cala Homes at their local Community Clean Up

Cala’s community support doesn’t stop there. Members of their Chiltern team took part in a recent ‘Community Clean Up’, starting at Weston Turville Village Hall before covering the perimeter from Wendover Road to Aston Clinton Road.

The local Parish provided them with litter pickers, hoops and black sacks, and a total of 25 bin bags were collected in just under two hours. Cala found themselves joined by Scouts, local residents and even their own toddler helper, all of whom turned up to support their community endeavours.

Cala’s Community Pledge activity has also spread to the local Scout Hut, where they were involved with refurbishing the building completely. The works, which started in August 2023 and were completed within eight weeks, saw a complete refurbishment of two toilets, one entrance area and the redecoration of the main hall.

Cala involved a number of their own team members and worked alongside many contractors within plumbing, carpentry, flooring, electrics and tiling in order to transform the area.

Weston Turville CE School's outdoor reading hut

Refurbishments isn’t the only avenue Cala takes to support the local community, as they often make donations in order to go that extra mile.

Shaftesbury House, an Aylesbury care home that allows their residents to live comfortably, securely and independently, was gifted a bench and some garden furniture. The residents were provided with a variety of seating so that they could enjoy sitting and relaxing outdoors.

Cala continues to outreach and support community initiatives in the area, and they aim to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “People and communities have always been at the heart of what we do, and the Community Pledge is all about committing to the areas in which we build in a more meaningful way. Our goal is to directly impact the people around our developments and the places and organisations that matter to them.”

Books donated by Cala Homes, provided by the Usborne Book Pledge

Cala holds a number of developments in the Buckinghamshire area including Farendon Fields, where they provide a choice of stylish 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes that can be adjusted to suit specific lifestyles.