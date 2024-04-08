Buckinghamshire care home’s eggs-tra special Easter surprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The events team at Portobello Place, a member of the Berkley Care Group, installed ethically-sourced, high-welfare hatching kits on Tuesday and within a couple of days, the ducklings began to hatch.

The initiative was inspired by the positive reaction to a similar event a few years ago involving chicks. The project was made possible through a partnership with Incredible Eggs, a company specialising in hatching kits, which supplied the necessary equipment and expertise.

Staff members prepared an enclosure complete with straw, water, feed, and a heater, alongside the incubator. Following the hatching, the incubator was removed to provide more space for the ducklings to roam and explore their new surroundings.

Portobello Place resident observes newly-hatched ducklings

Residents from all three floors of the care home have been eagerly visiting the ducklings in the Bistro area, taking great pleasure in observing and interacting with the newly hatched birds.

The ducklings are due to be collected by Incredible Eggs on April 5th where they will enjoy a first-rate quality of life in high-welfare facilities.

Commenting on the event, Jurgita Maksimova, the Events Manager at Portobello Place, said:

“The hatching of the ducklings at Portobello Place has been a delightful experience for our residents. Seeing these birds up close has sparked interesting conversations and provided a calming, sensory experience.

“It’s fascinating to see how such interactions can brighten up the residents’ day and offer a moment of relaxation and joy. Of course, ensuring the wellbeing of the ducklings has been our top priority throughout the process..