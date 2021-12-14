The front of the house

Bright and spacious four-bedroom home in Aylesbury Vale village with views over farmland

This comfortable detached house includes a study, a utility room, a dressing room and en-suite to the master bedroom and a galleried landing

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:55 pm

This four-bedroom detached house in Calvert is listed for sale on Zoopla.

Offered with a guide price of £600,000, the property on Cotswolds Way boasts a study, living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast room, dressing room and en-suite, and a private rear garden looking out over fields.

The dual-aspect living room has a window to the front and French doors to the rear with windows on either side.

It also features an inglenook fireplace with stone mantle, hearth and surround and a gas living flame coal-effect fire.

The dining room also boasts French doors to the rear with windows either side.

The kitchen breakfast room features a range of base and eye-level units with laminate worksurfaces and tiled surrounds. Also included are an integrated fridge, Britannia induction 5-ring all-electric range cooker, a wide extractor canopy, a Miele integrated dishwasher, a one-and-a-half-bowl stainless steel sink and a wine rack.

A utility room with a ceramic tiled floor and a door to the side includes a Worcester wall-mounted boiler, a matching range of base units and tall unit, an integrated freezer and a stainless steel sink.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing leading to a family bathroom and four bedrooms, with a dressing room and en-suite to the master bedroom

There is a front garden and a south-facing back garden looking out over farmland, plus a double garage with twin up-and-over doors.

1. Property of the Week

The property features a spacious hallway and galleried landing

Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week

The dual-aspect living room

Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week

The back of the house

Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week

The spacious kitchen

Photo Sales
Aylesbury ValeZooplaBritannia
Next Page
Page 1 of 2