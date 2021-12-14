Bright and spacious four-bedroom home in Aylesbury Vale village with views over farmland

This four-bedroom detached house in Calvert is listed for sale on Zoopla.

Offered with a guide price of £600,000, the property on Cotswolds Way boasts a study, living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast room, dressing room and en-suite, and a private rear garden looking out over fields.

The dual-aspect living room has a window to the front and French doors to the rear with windows on either side.

It also features an inglenook fireplace with stone mantle, hearth and surround and a gas living flame coal-effect fire.

The dining room also boasts French doors to the rear with windows either side.

The kitchen breakfast room features a range of base and eye-level units with laminate worksurfaces and tiled surrounds. Also included are an integrated fridge, Britannia induction 5-ring all-electric range cooker, a wide extractor canopy, a Miele integrated dishwasher, a one-and-a-half-bowl stainless steel sink and a wine rack.

A utility room with a ceramic tiled floor and a door to the side includes a Worcester wall-mounted boiler, a matching range of base units and tall unit, an integrated freezer and a stainless steel sink.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing leading to a family bathroom and four bedrooms, with a dressing room and en-suite to the master bedroom

There is a front garden and a south-facing back garden looking out over farmland, plus a double garage with twin up-and-over doors.

