Bellway starts work on new sustainable homes in Buckingham

Work has begun to build 130 new homes at a sustainable new Bellway development in Buckingham

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreton Fields is located off Moreton Road, to the north of the town, and will deliver a mix of two to five-bedroom houses for private sale, as well as one to four-bedroom affordable homes.

The development is designed with sustainability at its core with all homes having air source heat pumps for low-carbon heating and hot water, as well as electric vehicle charging points to promote green travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first homes are due to be released for sale off-plan on Saturday 18 January from Michael Graham Estate Agents, in Bridge Street, Buckingham.

A computer-generated image of Bellway’s Moreton Fields development in Buckingham, where construction work has started and the first homes are due to be released for sale in January

Two showhomes – the three-bedroom Shalstone and four-bedroom Arkwright – are due to be completed by May next year, and the first residents are expected to be able to move into their new homes in September 2025.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “With work now well underway on site, we are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale at Moreton Fields.

“There’s been a great deal of interest in this development, which is why we’re launching in January from a local estate agent, rather than waiting until May when the showhomes are due to be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are keen to live in a low-carbon home to minimise both their energy bills and their impact on the environment, and there’s a good mix of homes being built here which will cater to a range of buyers.

“Moreton Fields will also be a very attractive place to live. A key feature of the development will be the provision of extensive public open space, including recreation areas and new rugby pitches. New trees, wildflowers and grassland will be planted, and this all helps create an environment which promotes social cohesion and wellbeing, as well as providing habitats for wildlife.”

Moreton Fields will include 84 homes for private sale and 46 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership, providing a range of housing options to meet local demand.

As part of the planning agreement for Moreton Fields more than £1.5 million in funding is being provided for local schools. An additional £260,000 will be allocated towards improvements to local roads.