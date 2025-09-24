Bellway offers homebuyers in Hazlemere up to £25,000 help to move when they reserve before Christmas

By Olivia Feltus
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
Natalie Goodall and Will Coan moved into their new Bellway home with help from an incentive from the housebuilderplaceholder image
Natalie Goodall and Will Coan moved into their new Bellway home with help from an incentive from the housebuilder
Homebuyers in Buckinghamshire can receive a helping hand from Bellway when they reserve their new home before Christmas.

The housebuilder is offering incentives worth up to £25,000 on selected new homes at Pennwood Grange in Hazlemere to make it easier for people to buy.

Most Popular

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan took advantage of a similar offer to move into their Bellway home. Natalie said: “If it hadn’t been for this helping hand, I don’t think we could have bought the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We used some of the incentive to have flooring and carpet put down, to upgrade all the appliances, have spotlights installed in the living area and to have fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms. With all the money this has saved us, we have been able to buy all new furniture for the whole house.

A computer-generated image of the new homes being built at Bellway’s Pennwood Grange development in Hazlemereplaceholder image
A computer-generated image of the new homes being built at Bellway’s Pennwood Grange development in Hazlemere

“We even had enough money to put some away to help pay the mortgage for the first few months. It really took the pressure off us in the initial stages of owning our own place and having to pay for it.”

The offer will be available on selected plots at Pennwood Grange, and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided. Buyers will reserve off-plan and move into their energy-efficient new home as soon it is ready next year.

Greg Allsop, Sales Director at Bellway North London, said: “Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers at Pennwood Grangeto make their move.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers.”

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments here: https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice