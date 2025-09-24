Bellway offers homebuyers in Hazlemere up to £25,000 help to move when they reserve before Christmas

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan moved into their new Bellway home with help from an incentive from the housebuilder

Homebuyers in Buckinghamshire can receive a helping hand from Bellway when they reserve their new home before Christmas.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is offering incentives worth up to £25,000 on selected new homes at Pennwood Grange in Hazlemere to make it easier for people to buy.

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan took advantage of a similar offer to move into their Bellway home. Natalie said: “If it hadn’t been for this helping hand, I don’t think we could have bought the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used some of the incentive to have flooring and carpet put down, to upgrade all the appliances, have spotlights installed in the living area and to have fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms. With all the money this has saved us, we have been able to buy all new furniture for the whole house.

A computer-generated image of the new homes being built at Bellway’s Pennwood Grange development in Hazlemere

“We even had enough money to put some away to help pay the mortgage for the first few months. It really took the pressure off us in the initial stages of owning our own place and having to pay for it.”

The offer will be available on selected plots at Pennwood Grange, and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided. Buyers will reserve off-plan and move into their energy-efficient new home as soon it is ready next year.

Greg Allsop, Sales Director at Bellway North London, said: “Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers at Pennwood Grangeto make their move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers.”

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments here: https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.