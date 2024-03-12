Barratt Homes reveals £34 million contribution to Thames Valley region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This includes £28.4m expenditure on physical works included highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and community facilities in the region.

The housebuilder made a further £6.2m contribution in support of community and social infrastructure through planning and Government schemes, with the launch of new parks, playgrounds and schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual report highlights the social and economic impact of Barratt David Wilson North Thames on people, places and nature in the areas surrounding its housing developments.

Barratt Homes representatives with Aylesbury Homeless Action Group

Some £79,500 was donated directly to local charities, including foodbanks, community groups and hospitals, with employees contributing over 250 hours volunteering throughout the year.

With a commitment to enhancing biodiversity across its developments, Barratt David Wilson North Thames also opened 16.2 hectares of public open space and private gardens - equivalent to 23 football pitches of green space.

Over 99% of timber used in construction was certified sustainability sourced and construction waste has been reduced by 37% since its 2015 benchmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The housebuilder unveiled 710 new homes in the region last year, including 149 affordable homes, with a range of new properties set to be launched in 2024.

Donation of high-viz vests

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “We are committed to having a significant positive impact on the communities surrounding our homes. Our contribution to local infrastructure, charitable causes and nature in the area underpins all that we do, and we are proud to announce the scale of that contribution in this report.

“We look forward to working closely with local councils and worthy causes this year to build on this fantastic work as well as unveiling our latest developments and homes in the region.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, in locations such as Leighton Buzzard, Aylesbury, Houghton Regis, Sawbridgeworth and Buckingham.