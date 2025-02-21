Barratt Homes reveals near £40 million contribution to Thames Valley region

Clipstone Park, Leighton Buzzard

Barratt David Wilson North Thames contributed £39.6 million to benefit communities across the Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Essex last year, according to its Socio-Economic Footprint report.

This includes £21.4m expenditure on physical works included highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and community facilities in the region.

The housebuilder made a further £18.2m contribution in support of community and social infrastructure through planning and Government schemes, with the launch of new parks, playgrounds and schools.

The annual report highlights the social and economic impact of Barratt David Wilson North Thames on people, places and nature in the areas surrounding its housing developments.

Kingsbrook, Aylesbury

Some £82.2m from Barratt Redrow was donated directly to local charities, including foodbanks, community groups and hospitals, with employees contributing over 286 hours volunteering throughout the year.

With a commitment to enhancing biodiversity across its developments, Barratt David Wilson North Thames also opened 15 hectares of public open space and private gardens - equivalent to 22 football pitches of green space.

Over 98.8% of timber used in construction was certified sustainability sourced, and construction waste has been reduced by 52% since its 2015 benchmark.

The housebuilder unveiled 510 new homes in the region last year, including 115 affordable homes, with a range of new properties set to be launched in 2025.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “Community has always been at the centre of our housebuilding. Our contribution to local infrastructure, charitable causes and nature in the area underpins all that we do and to see this reflected in the report is extremely rewarding.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with local councils and worthy causes this year and unveiling our newest developments and homes in the region.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is building a range of new homes across Essex, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, in locations such as Leighton Buzzard, Aylesbury, Houghton Regis and Sawbridgeworth.

Headline figures:

90% centrally sourced components, which are assembled or manufactured in the UK, supporting local jobs

1,251 direct, indirect and induced employment through the Group, its sub-contractors and suppliers

£21.4 million expenditure on physical works, benefitting local communities (including highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and community facilities)

£18.2 million in contributions including S106 and equivalent contributions such as the Community Infrastructure Levy

£82.2m charitable donations and 286 hours of employee volunteering

15 ha of green space created (the equivalent of 22 football pitches)

98.8% sustainability certified timber

3.42 tonnes of construction waste per 100m.sq completed build area, a 52% reduction against our 2015 benchmark of 7.09 tonnes/100m.sq