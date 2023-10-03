Aylesbury's green-fingered gardeners celebrate Organic September

Organic September is the campaign that brings awareness by exploring and eating organic food and to educate people about farming practices in growing organic food.

The annual rate of UK food and non-alcoholic beverage prices inflation increased to 19.1% in the 12 months to March 2023 – its fastest pace for over 40 years.

To celebrate this awareness month, Barratt David Wilson Homes has donated two large bug hotels to the council-owned allotments on the Kingsbrook development to encourage nature to thrive and pollenate the crops grown by residents.

Allotments are changing, they have a new role to play, not only do people want to grow more interesting fruit and vegetables, but they have become a place to escape to, a pleasure away from all the hassles of everyday life.

Kingsbrook Parish Council and representatives from Barratt David Wilson Homes

The demand for allotments continues to increase as more people become concerned about environmental issues such as carbon footprints, chemicals and genetically modified foods.

Residents at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development have access to 102 Parish Council allotments, which are just a stones’ throw away from their homes. The importance of onsite amenities means that residents can take a peaceful and active break away from the house, whilst still being within walking distance to their home.

James Ingall, Chair of the Kingsbrook Parish Council, comments: “Kingsbrook Parish Council are proud to be able to give residents easy access to the sustainable part of life that is allotments.

"We understand the sheer amount of interest that has risen in the past year on growing your own fruit and vegetables and we hope that residents in the future continue to thrive in the allotments and be proud of their produce.

The new bug hotels

"I would also like to thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for donating two large bug hotels to the plot which is a fantastic way to encourage nature into the gardens and keep the sustainable factor alive. ”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments, “In celebration of Organic September, we are proud to say our flagship Kingsbrook development near Aylesbury has just over 100 allotments on-site exclusively for residents.

"These allotments have proved to be a fantastic addition to our development since their opening in November last year, and we have enjoyed seeing them bloom over their first summer.

"Communal open spaces such as this are extremely important for a community to flourish in any new homes development, and at Barratt David Wilson Homes, we are committed to providing these facilities.

“We have already witnessed the positive impact on both our residents and the local wildlife population, by providing habitats for a wide range of insects and birds.

"Not only this, but residents growing their own fruit, vegetables, and plants has meant they have been able to combat the increase in food costs, and also limit their carbon footprint.

"The allotments have been so popular that all 102 are now occupied, but we have a waiting list to ensure that everyone is given the opportunity for an allotment.

“Our allotments also complement the wider sustainable and nature friendly elements to the site, including 250 acres of wildlife rich space, a number of bat and bird boxes, and stats celebrating that there has been an 3914% increase in breeding sparrows, 65% of reed buntings and 96% increase in starlings in the area.”

For more information on open spaces and the allotments at Kingsbrook, please visit: https://www.kingsbrookpc.co.uk/openspaces.