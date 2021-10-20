Aylesbury praised for its 'progressiveness and modernity' in London publication

A popular London publication has sang the praises of Aylesbury in a new housing feature article.

My London, a newspaper based in the capital, showcased Aylesbury in a new property piece explaining the virtues of moving to this comparatively cheap spot.

Aylesbury is praised as a town now known for its, 'progressiveness, modernity and contributions to British art and culture'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury is a 'hidden gem' according this feature

Unsurprisingly, the notorious David Bowie statue is referenced, alongside the Ronnie Barker tribute and bumper Waterside Theatre.

While writer, Ertan Karpazli, is extremely complementary about Aylesbury as a place to live with a lot going for it.

Throughout the article it is clear the main reason he believes a move further North would appeal to London residents is money.

People living in the staggeringly expensive big city are encouraged to read further, by a more forgiving average house price of £269,000.

My London

Getting a two-bed flat in Aylesbury for £800 is considered an easy task in this article, while £350,000 is seen as the budget needed to get on the property ladder.

Of course, Aylesbury's commuter belt status is referenced, as former Londoners may still want to head into the office or see friends a few times a week.

Aylesbury's links to the M1, M25 and M40 are also flagged up. While Oxford, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Watford being nearby, is also listed as a plus.

The article reflects a growing consequence of the pandemic, living in big cities has become less vital for a lot of UK residents.

While certain aspects of office culture might be missed, for many the comfort of working at home outweighs the potential communication difficulties and lack of social interactions that get lost.

A report released by the London Assembly Housing Committee last year revealed that half of Londoners wanted to relocate.