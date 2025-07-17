Aylesbury planning round-up: Nursery changes among most eye-catching applications this week

We have taken a look at the latest planning applications submitted in the Aylesbury Vale region.

Recent submissions include changes to plans to upgrade a nursery in Aylesbury and the demolition of a property by a farm.

We have included the planning reference numbers for each application mentioned in the article, these can be used to explore proposals in more detail on Bucks Council’s planning portal here.

For a clear picture on what is happening in and around Aylesbury curious residents can track the latest applications submitted via the Public Notice Portal here.

New plans have been sent to the council

Here are the latest proposals submitted in the Aylesbury Vale area:

-25/02013/APP – Greenfields Upton Road Dinton – Householder application for single storey side extension.

-25/01997/APP – Land To The Rear Of Bank Farm Hale Road Wendover – Demolition of two existing farm buildings and erection of two detached dwellings with associated access, landscaping, parking and infrastructure.

-25/02016/APP – 13 Elm Close Weston Turville – Householder application for single storey rear and side extension.

-25/01970/VRC – Kingsbrook Nursery Village 4.2 Kingsbrook, Bierton Aylesbury – Variation of condition 1 (plans) 2 (bat and bird boxes) 5 (materials) 6 (bin/bike store) 7 (EV charging) 8 (finished floor levels) 9 (landscaping) 13 (lighting) 14 (energy efficiency) relating to application 22/03020/ADP (Approval of reserved matters for children’s nursery building with associated access, parking, landscaping, and outside space in replacement of the approved nursery building/community hall, granted reserved matters approval under ref. 15/01767/ADP).

-25/01774/APP – 5 Warren Close Stone – Householder application for erection of single storey rear extension with pitched roof and velux windows

-25/01931/APP – 14 The Lawns Brill – Householder application for erection of part two storey and part single storey rear extension.

-25/01235/ALB – Jasmine Cottage Main Street Tingewick – Listed building application for proposed replacement of existing floor tiles in the kitchen/breakfast area with a natural stone tile product, replacement of existing balustrade with a kitchen island and to update the existing kitchen units with new units.