Aylesbury landscape architect praised by Prince Edward and Craig David for garden at Chelsea Flower Show

A landscape architect from Aylesbury designed and installed a small garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

James Smith, who started his own business - James Smith Landscape and Garden Design, - in July, had his design in the new balcony garden exhibit alongside four other designers.

He said: "I have been designing gardens for 15 years for a company but I decided to start up my own company, and then my application for the Chelsea Show got accepted, so it was really good timing.

"We were given a brief, it has actually not been done before, it was a bit of a pilot but it went well.

"It was for a balcony garden, it seems to be going down really well with the public

"It was a 5m x 2m plot with double doors, and we could design whatever wanted.

​"This lush green sky pocket garden has been designed as an antidote for busy town or city living, the idea is that when people came home from work, they had a nice relaxing green space that they could enjoy.

"The garden illustrates how best to maximise every part of our outdoor space.

"It is designed to be attractive from within, but also have a therapeutic quality for inhabitants looking outwards, improving mental health and well-being.

"I used a mix of ornamental plants, scented species, and edibles.

"The idea is to get people to engage with their gardens, during the pandemic this was really important, and lots of people did spend time in their gardens.

"I had railing planters to utilise the space and I had a feature wall, on their was a big slogan, created by my friend and local print maker and artist Pia Gill from Burnt Peach.

"It says 'Everything Will Be Ok', it is a simple statement but powerful, it's colourful and bold and it has rainbow colours."

The 40-year-old was on BBC2 on Wednesday evening talking about the garden and walking around a couple of roof gardens in London.

He also met TV presenter, actress and gardener Rachel De Thame, Craig David and Prince Edward - who commented on his garden design.

James, who studied Landscape Architecture at University of Gloucestershire, said: "The reaction since appearing on BBC2 has been great, the feedback on the garden has been really good as well.

"Rachel was lovely and put me at ease.

"Craig David was at the show and he walked passed my garden and he stopped to look, I spoke to him and he said he liked the garden.

"He was a really nice guy and I offered to help him with garden designs, if he ever needed it.

"There was one day where it was for special guests and Price Edward and Princess Anne and Princess Sophie were here.

"Princess Sophie commented on how nice the garden was and Prince Edward asked me about the garden."

James is hoping to establish his new business and has big plans for 2023.

He said: "I have a few projects I'm working, both residential and some bigger ones.

"I'm hoping to do a larger garden at the Chelsea Show in 2023.