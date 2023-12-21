Aylesbury housebuilder branches out to school with Christmas tree donation

Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has kickstarted Christmas celebrations in Aylesbury, with local school Kingsbrook View Primary Academy being treated to some saplings to grow their very own tree.

The Buckinghamshire housebuilder, who is behind the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury has donated to its local school in the area to give pupils the chance to plant their very own everlasting tree, just in time for the jolly festivities to commence.

Deforestation, storms and diseases all impact the survival of our woodlands and in 2022 alone, Storm Arwen caused almost twenty million trees to be lost.[1] In hope of better preserving the ecosystem, Barratt David Wilson North Thames is committed to ensuring woodlands across their developments are expanded and protected, and for children to understand the importance of trees on our environment. The housebuilder is now ensuring pupils from Kingsbrook View Primary Academy are in the festive spirit by donating saplings which can be planted at home, in the school grounds, or to be sold at Christmas fetes.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “At Barratt David Wilson North Thames, we like to educate children as much as possible on all things surrounding the environment throughout the year. This is especially important over the festive period. Research confirms that the equivalent of 50,000 trees are destroyed during the Christmas period in the UK alone, so we want to make sure we are combatting this as much as possible[2]. We hope the pupils enjoy their new saplings, and understand the importance of them over Christmas.”

Mr Jon Turner, Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy adds: “Being on-site at the Kingsbrook development means we work Barratt David Wilson North Thames all year round, but this saplings donation is definitely up there with one of our favourites. We could see the children understanding the significance of their sapling, and they had so many wonderful ideas on how to use them. We look forward to them flourishing!”