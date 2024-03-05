Aylesbury homeless charity receives £3,000 from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Research by the charity Centrepoint estimates that 135,800 young people approached their local council as homeless in 2022-23[1].

Aylesbury Homeless Action Group works with those in the community who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or inadequately housed to access suitable and affordable accommodation.

This is achieved through one-to-one housing advice and expert support in accessing benefits and financial aid. Its team of volunteers also provides free mental health support as well as emergency food supplies for those in need.

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes will enable the Aylesbury Homeless Action Group to continue its vital support, enabling volunteers to purchase urgent supplies as well as partnering with financial advisors and mental health doctors.

This donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

James Boultbee of the Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, commented: “In the last few years, we have seen a dramatic rise and demand for our services. As a result, any funding that businesses send our way is a massive help as it means we can continue to help address homelessness in and around Aylesbury.

“Barratt David Wilson Home’s generous donation will help us to support any individuals who are battling with homelessness and enables us to keep providing these much-needed services.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames added: “Homelessness is an ever-growing issue and to have such a fantastic charity right on Aylesbury’s doorstep is so beneficial to those who are in need. We hope that our donation will allow them to keep up the vital work in bringing down the numbers of individuals facing homelessness in the area.”

