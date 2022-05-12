Aylesbury clinic will have award-winning garden relocated here if Bucks woman is successful in competition

Rachel Platt, 25, from Marlow, has beaten out hundreds of competitors to be one of five finalists at the RHS Young Designer event.

She will be competing at Tatton Park in July, her garden will then be relocated to Brookside Clinic, a spine and brain rehabilitation hospital in Aylesbury.

Every contestant in the Young Designer event is under 28, it aims to highlight emerging talent and give aspiring designers the opportunity to launch their career and gain exposure.

Rachel Platt, photo from Wander Wolf Photography

Hoping to win gold and ‘Best in Show’ this year, Rachel’s Garden aims to provide a restorative sanctuary at a hospital for those suffering from long-covid, the shape of which is inspired by Caduceus, the staff of Hermes, often used as a medical symbol.

“Ever since my parents took me to my first RHS show, it has always been a dream of mine to design a garden at such a prestigious flower show,” Rachel Platt says, owner of Rachel Platt Garden Design.

Visitors to the show can expect to see a selection of air purifying and remedial plants which benefit lung health as well as a sculpture inspired by the spike protein anatomy of COVID-19, a large transparent arbour and a rain garden which is fed by a steel rill.

Event officials are still on the lookout for businesses that might be interested in sponsoring or providing funding for the upcoming sculptural pieces and the planting.

The Covid Recovery Garden coming to Aylesbury

Lex Falleyn, show manager for RHS Tatton Park, said: “We are really excited to see the ideas of these five young designers come to life at RHS Tatton Park this year.

"It’s impressive to see how they have used their garden designs to highlight global issues affecting people and the planet. We hope they inspire the next generation of gardeners to come and see the show and to try horticulture as a hobby or a future career.”

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park runs from 20-24 July, more information on the event can be found on the RHS website here.