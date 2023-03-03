“Mulberry Barn is one of three astonishing barn conversions overlooking peaceful and amazing views of the Buckingham countryside. With private gated access and landscaped gardens, the home has been constructed to the highest of standards,” the listing states.“As you step foot on this exquisite development, you are met with a wide driveway and a double carport to the left; a space to accommodate up to six-eight vehicles!“The home's internal layout has been thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend both modern design elements with fine natural materials. Stepping into the home, you are greeted by a spacious and bright grand entrance hallway, boasting high ceilings and marble flooring with underfloor heating leading to an alluring living area, kitchen, and bedroom wing.“Light serenades the stunning high-spec living room where large floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors overlook the front garden and the front views over the Buckingham countryside. Sonos speakers with enabled voice control within this room make for a perfect setting to entertain. Snuggle up in front of the electric fireplace on a winter's day and watch the weather patterns move in.“The kitchen is a warm and sociable space where friends and family will naturally gather at the start and end of each day.”