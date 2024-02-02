Apartment inside famous Rothschild building in Aylesbury Vale village goes on the market

An apartment in Aylesbury Vale is available to purchase on a long-term leasehold agreement and is linked to the world famous Rothschild Family.

Michael Anthony is selling a two-bedroom flat located in Wingrave for an asking price of £375,000 on a lease of 108 years.

New owners would live in part of Mount Tabor House, a Grade II listed building that was constructed in the 18th century. It was previously known as ‘The Old Manor House’, which was built for Hannah de Rothschild's equestrian pursuits.

Michael Anthony has also discovered that Czech nobility lived in the home during the Second World War.

It is located in Leighton Road and has two bathrooms, as well as the two bedrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite, new incumbents will also gain access to a fitted kitchen, an electric double-gated entrance, two parking spots, and highly sought-after countryside views.

You can take a virtual tour of the building via the below photo gallery:

1 . MCBHnews-02-02-2024-Property PAP-CENTupload The 18th century home was built for the Rothschild Family Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

2 . Bathroom The main bathroom in the apartment. The master bedroom has an en-suite WC. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

3 . MCBHnews-02-02-2024-Property PAP-CENTupload The electric double gated entrance, this picture also shows the vast countryside surroundings new owners could enjoy. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales