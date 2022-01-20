All the peace and privacy you could want and your own party barn as stunning Aylesbury Vale home goes on the market

This impressive Victorian village property with its own party barn has recently been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house on North End Road, Steeple Claydon, has a guide price £1,295,000.

The Moat is a beautiful and well-positioned Victorian villa in about half an acre of mature gardens.

A variety of outbuildings include a fine period timber-framed and barge board-clad barn, which is currently used as a double garage and a games room.

The house is set well back from the road and approached by its own gravel driveway.

The accommodation is very well proportioned over two floors and has all the hallmarks of an excellent family house of great character with a wonderful outlook.

The property retains many of its original features, with high ceilings, ornate skirting boards and architraves, and fireplaces to the principal reception rooms.

The kitchen/breakfast room is well appointed with a bespoke kitchen and range cooker.

There are five bedrooms and a study on the first floor, with an en-suite to the main bedroom, a family bathroom and separate shower room.

The grounds have plenty of lawned area and a pond surrounded by well-established planting and trees.

The house backs on to agricultural land and enjoys a great deal of peace and privacy.

As well as the double garage, there is another timber-framed outbuilding that is currently used for storage but could be adapted to suit a range of other functions, subject to planning permission.

This property is offered for sale by John D Wood & Co.

