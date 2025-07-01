Abbeydawn Rise: A landmark in modern country living launches near Berkhamsted

A rare opportunity for architectural distinction in the heart of the Chiltern Hills has arrived with the launch of Abbeydawn Rise, a striking new development offering just two individually crafted homes on private, landscaped plots near the sought-after market town of Berkhamsted.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just off Harling Road in Eaton Bray, Abbeydawn Rise blends sustainable innovation with refined rural elegance. Designed for modern lifestyles yet rooted in the beauty of its natural surroundings, each single-storey residence has been conceived with architectural precision, featuring dark vertical cladding, expansive glazing, green roofs, and solar PV panels. The homes are offered with planning permission and a serviced plot, providing buyers the opportunity to customise final layouts and finishes through a tailored design-and-build process.

“Abbeydawn Rise represents a new standard of countryside living — private, refined, and deeply connected to its setting,” said Graham Taylor from Custom Build Homes “With only two homes available, this is a rare opportunity to shape a future-proofed home of architectural merit in one of the most desirable areas of the southeast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each residence spans up to 247 m², offering 4 bedrooms across intelligently designed single-storey layouts that separate living and sleeping zones for optimal comfort and flow. Architectural features include full-height windows, vaulted entrances, walk-in wardrobes in the master suites, and landscaped gardens with three private parking spaces per plot.

Example interior. Option to design your own space.

The anticipated end value (GDV) of each completed home is in excess of £1.7 million, offering buyers a compelling opportunity to secure immediate equity from day one. With plots priced at circa £1 million, purchasers invest not only in a bespoke home, but also in strong long-term capital value.

Set within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Abbeydawn Rise combines rural seclusion with proximity to local amenities. The development sits just minutes from Berkhamsted’s boutique high street, renowned for its cafés, artisan stores, and independent cinema. London Euston is accessible in under 35 minutes by train, and Luton Airport is just 13 miles away.

Abbeydawn Rise is expected to attract discerning buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind home that unites architectural character, energy efficiency, and investment potential — all within a highly desirable countryside setting.