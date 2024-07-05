Abbey New Homes launches show apartment at Arcadia Park, Berryfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First opportunity to visit the new community featuring picturesque surroundings and great connections to London.

Abbey New Homes invites you to view its brand-new show apartment at Arcadia Park, a fabulous new community in Berryfields, Aylesbury. The homebuilder also offers the Abbey Saving Solution scheme designed to give you, the buyer, the opportunity to tailor an incentive package to help you get moving. This could be a deposit contribution, Stamp Duty contribution or even your estate agency fees paid.

The Olive, a charming and contemporary 2-bedroom show apartment is launching this Saturday 6 July, aimed at a range of prospective homebuyers for visitors to come and see.

Each home at Arcadia Park has been created for modern living offering an abundance of space across different layouts to suit all lifestyles from large open spaces and cleverly designed kitchens to principal bedroom en suites. Each home comes furnished with contemporary soft close kitchen units, a range of integrated appliances, Roca sanitaryware with chrome fittings in the bathrooms as well as Porcelanosa ceramic wall tiles. With Abbey New Homes, what you see is what you get – there are no hidden upgrade costs.

Indicative image of a lounge at Arcadia Park

Abbey New Homes’ developments boast energy efficient homes and all properties come fitted with enhanced boilers, enhanced insulation and the latest energy efficient appliances. As a result, all homes have high EPC ratings, which means lower energy consumption and lower bills.

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director at Abbey New Homes said:

"We’re delighted to introduce Arcadia Park, offering high-quality new homes in Berryfields. This exciting development seamlessly blends urban and rural living. Buyers can enjoy the picturesque scenery and the charm of the English countryside without sacrificing the vibrant community experience that Berryfields provides.

“Our buyers have a variety of finishes to choose from, featuring a beautiful neutral color palette that allows people to personalise their space. We look forward to welcoming new customers to Arcadia Park — a place to call home and plan for the future."

Indicative bedroom interior at Arcadia Park

Arcadia Park, just a 10-minute drive from the bustling town of Aylesbury, combines tranquillity with convenience. Steeped in history and abundant amenities, this town seamlessly blends modern comforts with its historic streets. The old town centre boasts Georgian, Jacobean, and Tudor architecture, while the well-appointed high street features charming pubs, cafes, and independent shops. Living at Arcadia Park offers quintessential English living, complete with all the modern conveniences.

Moreover, while Berryfields and Aylesbury provide doorstep amenities, Arcadia Park also embraces the timeless beauty of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Within this National Park lie some of the UK’s finest hiking and biking trails, offering secluded hilltop vistas, historic rural lodges, and welcoming pubs. Most importantly, it’s a peaceful haven to reconnect with nature and escape the hustle and bustle.

Arcadia Park caters for smart-sizers and first-time buyers, providing outstanding amenities while seamlessly blending urban convenience with countryside living. Berryfields enjoys excellent connectivity to London and the Midlands, thanks to the nearby Aylesbury Vale Parkway Station. Major cities and towns in Southern England—such as Oxford, Reading, and Milton Keynes—are all within an hour’s drive, and trains whisk you to central London in just over an hour. At Berryfields, you’re always a quick train ride away from the capital.

