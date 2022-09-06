‘A real treat to judge Buckingham in Bloom’ says Mayor as winners announced

The categories this year were Best Garden, Best Hanging Baskets/Containers and Best Wildlife Garden.

Judges looked for overall beauty, variety and planting schemes which achieved sustainability through reduced use of water, organic gardening or other approaches.

In the Baskets/Container category, 1st place went to Mr Lawler, of Ford Street. The judges were impressed with the use of space and colour and commented on the hanging basket drip system used to avoid wasting water.

The Buckingham in Bloom winners with Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

Second place went to Mr Rayner of Western Avenue. Judges felt the containers were beautiful and well maintained, with a big visual impact.

And third placed was Mr Bryant, of Market Hill, with judges commenting on the good variety of plants.

In the Front Garden category, first place went to Mr Wilkins, of Meadow Gardens. Judges were very impressed with the colour, variety of plants, design and shape of this beautiful front garden.

Runner-up was Mrs Griffiths, of Payne’s Court. Judges thought the garden was impressive overall and well maintained.

The mayor congratulates Mr Wilkins on his winning garden

An entry was received from some of the residents of Bluebell Close, entering their gardens as a group. As there was no Community Garden category this year, it was agreed they would be given a Commendation award.

Former town councillor Terry Bloomfield, who was heavily involved in Buckingham in Bloom during his time on the council, kindly donated a cup and some prizes to be awarded to the winners.

Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, said: “It was a real treat to judge Buckingham in Bloom and to see the beautiful gardens, baskets and containers which people around our town had worked hard to create.

"It was great to see the vibrant colours of the plants and flowers, a delight for us all to enjoy.”

The first-placed garden

The Buckingham in Bloom competition is run by Buckingham Town Council every year. To be entered in the contest, gardens and baskets/containers must be visible from the kerbside, and judging takes place in the middle of July.