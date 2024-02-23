Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson will be hosting a Family Cashback event at its Whitehouse Park and Campbell Wharf developments, in Milton Keynes, and its Claybourne development in Steeple Claydon, this weekend. The events will give buyers an opportunity to find out more about the options available for those with family willing to help them with their deposits.

On 24th and 25th February between 10am and 5pm, the expert Sales teams at Whitehouse Park, Campbell Wharf and Claybourne will be on hand to talk about the Family Cashback buying scheme, how it works and who is eligible, as well as the other schemes and offers available, to find help buyers find the one that might work best for them.

A little help can go a very long way. Family Cashback gifts family members of buyers who contribute to their deposit, up to maximum of 10%, with a cash reward by way of thanks equivalent to 5% interest for 5 years.

For a brand-new energy efficient Crest Nicholson home costing £300,000, for example, if a buyer’s family contributes 5% towards the deposit (£15,000), Crest Nicholson will give them £3,750 back. To qualify, buyers need a minimum deposit of 5% partly or entirely gifted by a family member, and proof of their contribution.

As well as the Sales team, there will also be Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) on hand to answer any questions on qualifications, mortgage repayments and finances. Families are welcome to join, with activities to keep children entertained too.

Charlie Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chilternsaid: “Although open to all, we know Family Cashback is already proving particularly popular amongst first time buyers. The support of family members can be extremely important when making such a major decision, and these rewards offer a nice ‘thank you’ that might just help a buyer secure their first home or move up on the ladder.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community to our Whitehouse Park, Campbell Wharf and Claybourne developments to share more on the range of schemes and rewards we have available, discuss their needs, and support them in choosing the home and scheme that’s best for them.”

Prices at Whitehouse Park start from £415,000, £440,000 and £645,000 for three, four and five bedroom homes.

At Campbell Wharf, one and two bedroom apartments start from £272,500 and £392,000 respectively.

At Claybourne, prices start from £530,000 and £630,000 for four and five bedroom properties. Part Exchange, Deposit Unlock and SmoothMove are available on select plots.