7-bedroom £1.4m Waddesdon home is one of the most expensive properties in the Aylesbury area

A seven-bedroom property in Waddesdon is among the most expensive homes up for sale throughout Aylesbury Vale.
A detached family home on Blackgrove Road, is currently listed at £1,450,000 on Zoopla.
Connells is searching for a buyer of the grand building which has five bathrooms and two reception rooms.
It is a freehold home offering countryside views, and has been built to accommodate for assisted living.
Other features highlighted by estate agents include a large driveway, double garage, and electric gates out front.
Also Connells boasts that the owner will inherit a 100ft private rear garden with a children's play area, stables and summer house.
An additional utility room can be converted as the new owner sees fit.
Take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below gallery: