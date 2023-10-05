News you can trust since 1832
7-bedroom £1.4m Waddesdon home is one of the most expensive properties in the Aylesbury area

Pictures of the grand property
By James Lowson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST

A seven-bedroom property in Waddesdon is among the most expensive homes up for sale throughout Aylesbury Vale.

A detached family home on Blackgrove Road, is currently listed at £1,450,000 on Zoopla.

Connells is searching for a buyer of the grand building which has five bathrooms and two reception rooms.

It is a freehold home offering countryside views, and has been built to accommodate for assisted living.

Other features highlighted by estate agents include a large driveway, double garage, and electric gates out front.

Also Connells boasts that the owner will inherit a 100ft private rear garden with a children's play area, stables and summer house.

An additional utility room can be converted as the new owner sees fit.

Take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

The kitchen has Tiled underfloor heating, two double glazed windows to rear and side aspects, bi-fold doors to rear garden, with built-in storage cupboards, freestanding double cooker gas stove and oven, cooker hood, sink with drainer, fitted kitchen wall and base units, underfloor heating.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen has Tiled underfloor heating, two double glazed windows to rear and side aspects, bi-fold doors to rear garden, with built-in storage cupboards, freestanding double cooker gas stove and oven, cooker hood, sink with drainer, fitted kitchen wall and base units, underfloor heating. Photo: Connells

The breakfast room next to the openfold kitchen.

2. Breakfast room

The breakfast room next to the openfold kitchen. Photo: Connells

The first living room comes with double glazed window to front aspect, wall lights, two radiators, tv point, electric fireplace, telephone point, patio door to rear leading to garden, carpet.

3. Living room

The first living room comes with double glazed window to front aspect, wall lights, two radiators, tv point, electric fireplace, telephone point, patio door to rear leading to garden, carpet. Photo: Connells

Another dining area in the large family home

4. Dining room

Another dining area in the large family home Photo: Connells

