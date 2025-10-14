50 new homes approved for Aylesbury’s Berryfields development

New homes coming soon

Housebuilder Tilia Homes, part of the untypical group, has received reserved matters planning permission to build 50 new homes in Aylesbury having acquired the land in November 2024.

The development, to be known as Quarrendon Grange, will deliver a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus one and two-bedroom apartments. A quarter (25 per cent) of the properties are designated as affordable housing.

The three-acre site is part of the Berryfields consortium alongside Taylor Wimpey, Martin Grant Homes and Cala Homes.

Berryfields is a phased urban extension to Aylesbury which will deliver over 3,000 homes, as well as employment areas. Construction began in 2010 and the area currently has a primary and secondary school, children’s parks, a community centre, and a district centre with retail and health facilities. It also has its own railway station, Aylesbury Vale Parkway, providing a direct link to London Marylebone.

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for untypical Eastern, said: "This development will deliver quality, sustainable housing in an area that already has a strong, vibrant community.

“It was important for us to be a part of Berryfields as building here helps to strengthen our presence in Buckinghamshire but demonstrates our commitment to supporting home buyers, especially first-time buyers, who are keen to get onto the property ladder.”

Over £870,000 in section 106 contributions will be provided to support the local community. This funding will be split between education, sports and leisure, and healthcare - helping to provide new school places, improve local facilities and support local health services.

Work is due to begin on site this Winter 2025, with a show home scheduled for launch in Spring 2026.

For more information please visit www.tiliahomes.co.uk