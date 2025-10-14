50 new homes approved for Aylesbury’s Berryfields development
The development, to be known as Quarrendon Grange, will deliver a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus one and two-bedroom apartments. A quarter (25 per cent) of the properties are designated as affordable housing.
The three-acre site is part of the Berryfields consortium alongside Taylor Wimpey, Martin Grant Homes and Cala Homes.
Berryfields is a phased urban extension to Aylesbury which will deliver over 3,000 homes, as well as employment areas. Construction began in 2010 and the area currently has a primary and secondary school, children’s parks, a community centre, and a district centre with retail and health facilities. It also has its own railway station, Aylesbury Vale Parkway, providing a direct link to London Marylebone.
Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for untypical Eastern, said: "This development will deliver quality, sustainable housing in an area that already has a strong, vibrant community.
“It was important for us to be a part of Berryfields as building here helps to strengthen our presence in Buckinghamshire but demonstrates our commitment to supporting home buyers, especially first-time buyers, who are keen to get onto the property ladder.”
Over £870,000 in section 106 contributions will be provided to support the local community. This funding will be split between education, sports and leisure, and healthcare - helping to provide new school places, improve local facilities and support local health services.
Work is due to begin on site this Winter 2025, with a show home scheduled for launch in Spring 2026.
