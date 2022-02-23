If you could move anywhere in Aylesbury Vale, where would it be?

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Aylesbury Vale. Now we reveal where it's most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Aylesbury Vale are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Worminghall, Long Crendon and Cuddington The average property price in Worminghall, Long Crendon and Cuddington was £580,000.

2. Wendover The average property price in Wendover was £510,000.

3. Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill The average property price in Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill was £507,500.

4. Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton The average property price in Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton was £477,500.