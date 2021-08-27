10-bedroom five-reception room home goes on the market for just under £1m in Aylesbury

A terraced, 10-bedroom home which contains a further five reception rooms and an annex is on the market for just under £1m in Aylesbury.

Purplebricks, has valuated the home at £995,000, it is available to view on Zoopla here.

As well as the 10 bedrooms, the property contains five reception rooms and a separate annex.

A spokesperson for Purplebricks described this property as having 'fantastic potential rental income and so much further scope'.

The spokesperson added: "This is really a chance not to be missed!"

The property also comes with three bathrooms and kitchens, and a private garden.

The home is in the heart of Aylesbury and less than one mile from the central train station, it is situated on Tring Road, HP 20.

