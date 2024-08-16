The property is up for saleThe property is up for sale
10-bedroom Aylesbury home hits the market valued at just under £1m

By James Lowson
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
A 10-bedroom home is up for sale in Aylesbury valued at just under £1,000,000.

Purplebricks is selling the terraced home located in Tring Road with a valuation of £900,000.

Previously the home was used as a house share, but now estate agents are looking for someone to buy the property outright.

Interested parties can view the home here on Zoopla, as well as the 10 bedrooms it has three bathrooms, three kitchens, and a separate annex.

It is two homes combined which sit alongside each other on the busy Aylesbury street. Purplebricks says it could be an interesting investment opportunity for someone who wishes to re-apply for multiple occupation licences.

The home also comes with a private garden and occupants can use off-road parking.

For a closer look at the building interested parties can click through the below gallery:

The home has three bathrooms

1. Bathroom

The home has three bathrooms Photo: Purplebricks

One of 10 bedrooms a new owner will inherit.

2. Bedroom

One of 10 bedrooms a new owner will inherit. Photo: Purplebricks

One of three reception rooms that can be put to use.

3. Reception room

One of three reception rooms that can be put to use. Photo: Purplebricks

One of the two kitchens a new owner will gain

4. Kitchen two

One of the two kitchens a new owner will gain Photo: Purplebricks

