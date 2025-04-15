Winslow whopper of a pie to be served alfresco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 26th April is The Bell Hotel's Big Pie Fiesta – Winslow’s very own street food event.

Visitors from all over the country come to partake in a prize-winning pie at the 16th Century coaching inn. Ex-farmer turned hotelier and landlord for over 25 years, Philip Menday decided a go one better and make a whopping 6ft by 3ft, half creamy chicken, half farmhouse steak pie and serve it ‘street food style’ with mash potatoes at the front of The Bell Hotel.

Portions will cost £12 per person with £2 for very meal sold being donated to Adult Care in Buckingham.

No need to book - the fun starts at 12.30pm and will go on until it is all gone. We would love to see you there...

The Bell Hotel, Winslow

Enquiries

The Bell Hotel Winslow

Telephone: 01296 714091

See our Facebook page for all event updates www.facebook.com/bellhotelwinslow