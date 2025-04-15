Winslow whopper of a pie to be served alfresco
Visitors from all over the country come to partake in a prize-winning pie at the 16th Century coaching inn. Ex-farmer turned hotelier and landlord for over 25 years, Philip Menday decided a go one better and make a whopping 6ft by 3ft, half creamy chicken, half farmhouse steak pie and serve it ‘street food style’ with mash potatoes at the front of The Bell Hotel.
Portions will cost £12 per person with £2 for very meal sold being donated to Adult Care in Buckingham.
No need to book - the fun starts at 12.30pm and will go on until it is all gone. We would love to see you there...
Enquiries
The Bell Hotel Winslow
Telephone: 01296 714091
Email: [email protected]
See our Facebook page for all event updates www.facebook.com/bellhotelwinslow