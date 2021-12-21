When do pubs open on Christmas Day in Aylesbury and do you have to book?

For many Christmas isn't Christmas until you've made a family trip to the pub.

Some families, just don't appreciate the hassle of preparing and cooking festive dishes and prefer to let the pros take control.

With that in mind, here's a look at the pubs that will be opening their doors on Christmas Day and what's on offer at the venues.

The Harrow

(4 Cambridge St, Aylesbury HP20 1RS)

The Harrow in Aylesbury town centre opens for four hours on Christmas Day, welcoming customers from 11:30am to 3:30pm. Guests are encouraged to come down and enjoy a pint and some pre-Christmas dinner drinks, bookings in advance are not required.

The Weavers

(1 Park St, Aylesbury HP20 1BX)

Another Aylesbury pub that is opening up for those in need of an early to mid-afternoon pint with the relatives. The kitchen will remain closed, but the bar is open from 12pm to 3pm on Christmas Day.

Honey Bee

(Trenchard St, Aylesbury HP19 7AA)

The Honey Bee pub is serving up three-course Christmas meals on the big day, but is fully booked, so families will need to bank on cancellations to sneak in a last minute visit.

The Plough

(Tring Rd, Aylesbury HP20 1JH)

The Plough is providing Christmas meals this year, you can book your spot on its website here. The kitchen will be open from 12pm to 5pm on the big day.

Cotton Wheel

(Jackson Rd, Aylesbury HP19 9BF)

The Cotton Wheel is one of the pubs taking bookings for three-course meals. Only morning slots remain on the pub website, which can be accessed here.

Horse & Jockey

(Buckingham Rd, Aylesbury HP19 9QL)