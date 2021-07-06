Video shows major refurbishment underway in Aylesbury ahead of new takeaway opening

Ahead of its opening, ownership of the new Pepe's Piri Piri in Aylesbury have been busy making the site safe.

Following the eviction of the previous 'rogue landlord', new ownership have got to work completely revamping the building.

As recently as March, in a hearing at Buckinghamshire Magistrates Court, the building which sits between Cambridge Street and St Johns Road was described as 'uninhabitable' by a Magistrate.

Pepe's Piri Piri coming to Aylesbury

The Magistrate commented: "Within the property hygiene was woefully lacking, it was uninhabitable. The kitchen was unfit for use, the gas supply was a risk and there was danger of electrocution.

“Importantly the escape routes were cluttered and dangerous due to trip hazards and a child could fall through the gaps in the staircase bannister.”

Now, new ownership has completely gutted the building and completed a fumigation of the building. Further work has been organised to ensure that property is ready to serve quality, totally hygienic food, ownership says.

An opening date isn't set for the new takeaway store yet, but it is currently advertising for managers, front of house staff, grillers and cleaners.

The tenants that previously occupied the home were evicted last month on June 14, allowing work to begin to ready the new takeaway service.

Previous owners, the Montalbano family say, they underwent a seven-year dispute to remove the previous landlord who allowed the building to become 'uninhabitable'. The family claim that due to small print in the contract they were unable to seize control of who property was leased to, which allowed Mr Javed control of the site.