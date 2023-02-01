Tring pub to get £300,000 refurb as new brewery takes over
The Greene King website said: “We have significant investment planned for both internals and externals of the property.”
The Bell in Tring is set to get a major facelift after being taken over by a St Albans brewery, with help from pub giant Greene King.
Nick Farr, founder of Farr Brew, announced on Facebook that around £300,000 will be spent on refurbishing it. The Bell will close in the middle of this month and is expected to reopen in April.
In a post on Facebook, Mr Farr said: “All back of house will be fully changed, the cellar gets a thorough scrub, clean and repaint... (and all dispense equipment will be brand new), the internals will all be repainted - new furniture, an opening up of the layout.”
He added: “I'm afraid that those hoping for a return of a sports-based pub will be disappointed, but we will be offering something that we feel will be a warm and friendly home from home."