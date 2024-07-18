Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Going to a steakhouse is such a treat

I absolutely love steak - from cooking it at home to visiting a luxury steakhouse

My top three venues I have visited include; Gaucho, Grill Restaurante and Miller and Carter

Grill Restaurante is located in Barcelona and is worth the flight to the Spanish city just for the steak

I absolutely love steak, and if I had to choose what my last ever meal would be, steak would be my number one choice.

Funnily enough, I never used to like it.

As a child, my parents were never the type to cook your typical Turkey Dinosaurs for my siblings and I. Instead, I would eat whatever they ate, which meant I was treated to steak at a young age.

Such a decadent meal for a youngster, but I wasn’t a fan. Maybe it was because it just wasn’t what my young tastebuds fancied, or maybe it was because it was overcooked.

However, when I got older I decided to give steak another go, asked for it to be cooked rare, and absolutely loved it.

Since then, it has become my ultimate favourite evening meal, and although it is unhealthy to admit; I have a steak at least once a week (sometimes twice).

But while I usually pop to the shops for my steak fix, I have had some amazing experiences at steakhouses, where I have tasted the most unbelievable cuts of meat.

Here are my top three places I have visited for steak - my favourite first.

Gaucho, Newcastle, UK

Argentinian steak restaurant Gaucho opened a Newcastle location (my home city) in March of last year and so, I headed to the restaurant to try their premium steak for myself. The steak, which was a 300g Ancho Ribeye, is genuinely the best steak I have ever tasted.

But it wasn’t just the juicy and tender steak which made the experience as amazing as it was, it was also down to the equally delicious starters, desserts, cocktails and wine, as well as the impeccable service.

Grill Restaurante, Barcelona, Spain

Second on the list is an absolute must-visit if you are ever in the historical Spanish city of Barcelona. While I was on holiday with family in July 2023, we stumbled upon Grill Restaurante, and decided to dine in the restaurant one evening.

Not only was the steak absolutely delightful, but the way it was presented really made the whole experience one to remember. The steak was brought out sliced and served on a wooden board, with an option to give it a little extra cooking yourself on a stone burner.

The service was also incredible, and to finish our meal we were given shots of limoncello for free. A fantastic experience!

Miller & Carter, Sunderland, UK

Finally in third place of my personal steak ranking is Miller and Carter. The legendary UK steakhouse is beloved by many and certainly one of my favourites. I have visited the Sunderland location a number of times and have left every single visit feeling impressed and satisfied with my meal and the service.

What is the best place you’ve eaten steak? Let us know in the comment section below 👇