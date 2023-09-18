Top hygiene ratings for eight Bucks eateries including brand new Aylesbury burger joint

A farm shop, visitor centre, pub, restaurant and take-away have all been given top marks by the Food Standards Agency.

They include Mursley Farm Shop, Rushmere Country Park Visitor Centre, BGR Boy in Aylesbury, Eleven Amersham, the Royal Oak at Farnham Common and the Restaurant Gryf at Gryf Polish Club in Stoke Poges.

Two takeaway outlets also received top billing. They are Big Bens Fast Food in Burnham and Chopstix Noodle Bar in Beaconsfield.

The Coffee Shop on The Common in Downley scored a three.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded. PhotographL Michelle Adamson

The food hygiene rating scheme helps customers choose where to eat out or shop for their food by providing information about the business's hygiene standards.

This helps to ensure that consumers are well informed about the setting in which their food is prepared so that they can choose accordingly.

Food hygiene ratings are carried out by the local authority. Once a business has been registered, it will be eligible for a food hygiene inspection which looks at how hygienically the food is handled, stored and prepared and the cleanliness of the facilities..

It will then be scored from 0 to 5.

A score of five means the standards are very good and the business is complying with the law set by the FSA .

To get the highest score, businesses must handle food properly, display physical cleanliness which includes the layout of the kitchen, ventilation, cleanliness and effective pest control measures.