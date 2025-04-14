The Thatch, Thame launches new spring menu with Gemma Ogston collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the launch of its new spring menu, The Thatch in Thame has launched a collaboration with chef and author Gemma Ogston, to bring more bright and beautiful plant-based options to your plate that are perfectly in tune with the lighter, fresher tastes of the season.

A highlight of the new arrivals for spring is one of Gemma’s best known and best loved dishes, her famous Rainbow Lasagne. One of the first dishes she ever created and loved by anyone she’s ever cooked it for, Gemma’s Rainbow Lasagne is colourful, comforting and basically spring on a plate! And the really good news is that for every Rainbow Lasagne the pub sells, a 25p donation will go to Fareshare UK, fighting hunger and food waste.

“Gemma’s passion for nourishing food that’s as good for the soul as it is for the planet mean that her values align perfectly with ours – thoughtfully sourced ingredients, bold seasonal flavours and taking care of the people who make it happen,” says The Thatch manager Evelin Rae.

“As part of our spring collaboration, we’re excited to introduce one of Gemma’s famous recipes, her Rainbow Lasagne, which is packed with seasonal veg, silky béchamel and fresh pesto. Bursting with colour, it’s made with 15 different vegetables from sweet red pepper to butternut squash and comes with a tasty cashew sauce for added protein. Not only does it look and taste delicious, it also helps nourish and energise the body,” she says.

Chef and author Gemma Ogston

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be working with such a good bunch of people,” says Gemma. “I really love this pub, the energy, the vibe and the menu. The ethos around using really good quality meat and veg and around eating seasonally, is fantastic.

“If you’re passing or can get to the pub, pop in and give the Rainbow Lasagne a try – I really hope you love it as much as I do. “They’re also giving a donation to the brilliant charity @faresharesussexsurreyfor every one of my dishes ordered,” she says.

“But this collaboration is about more than just food,” continues Gemma. “I’ve been working with their chefs and managers on something super close to my heart – mental health in hospitality. Having worked in the industry since I was a teenager, I know how tough it can be behind the scenes.

“So, we ran a special chef day at University College Birmingham, talking practical mental health tips, ways to look after yourself and little food tweaks that can genuinely lift your mood. We spent an afternoon creating our very own nourish bowls and talking about how food can improve your mental health. It’s been a breath of fresh air that’s taken real positive action,” she says.

The Thatch, Thame

As well as Gemma Ogston’s Rainbow Lasagne, new options for spring are plentiful and delicious, with starters, mains and puds all made with top quality seasonal ingredients.

Start with the potted ham hock, English mustard butter and cornichons or the brown sugar and apple-cured trout with apple purée and celery. Move onto a main of Devon White chicken, buttered mash and leeks with wild garlic velouté or whole Brixham plaice Meunière with lemon and dill.

Make sure you leave room for one of the irresistible puds. Almond and polenta cake, raspberry compote, crème fraiche and honeycomb and Amarena cherry, lemon and coconut fool with vanilla meringue are both the most delicious way to end your meal.

Come in and try the new spring menu at The Thatch, Thame today. It’s being served every day from now until the middle of June. For reservations, please go to https://www.thethatchthame.co.uk/booking-stage-1/.

The Thatch is at 29-30 Lower High Street, Thame, Oxon, OX9 2AA. [email protected] Tel: 01844 214340. www.thethatchthame.co.uk