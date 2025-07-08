The five Bucks watering holes named in The Telegraph's list of England's Best 500 Pubs - including one from Aylesbury

1 . Telegraph's Best 500 pubs in England: The White Horse, Village Lane, Hedgerley, Slough, Bucks

The Telegraph describes The White Horse in Slough as a 'marvellous country pub which retains atmosphere of the past' and names it the 'best in Bucks'. "The public bar at the White Horse has one of the snuggest – if not the snuggest – seats in any pub in England," the guide states. It features a brick-built open fire a 'little bench that looks like it was designed for a hobbit' which is indicative of some of the olde worlde tight squeezes in the establishment. It is described as a 'gloriously gnarly old place, with beer served straight from the cask and an old-school glass cabinet in the lounge where lunchtime customers can pick out their pies and cakes'. Photo: Google Maps Street View