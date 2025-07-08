The five Bucks watering holes named in The Telegraph's list of England's Best 500 Pubs - including one from Aylesbury

Each year The Telegraph produces an expert guide to the 500 Best Pubs in England – and Bucks has five representatives on this year’s list.
The newspaper says the venues are chosen for their ‘charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and – of course – award-winning beer’.
"They represent the very best the country has to offer,” the paper says.
The Telegraph’s expert, Will Hawkes, has been writing about pubs for decades, visiting thousands across England in a ‘never-ending search for perfection’.
It claims every single of the 500 watering holes on the list has been tried and tested.
On The Telegraph’s bumper guide, you can search by postcode or county name or by using filters provided – for example, “family friendly”, “serves food” or “overnight stay” – to further narrow down a specific search.
There was also a place on the list for The Cross Keys in nearby Thame, which comes under Oxfordshire, with the guide describing it as a ‘cosy pub at the end of Thame’s impressive High Street’.
Here are the five Bucks establishments which have made the 2025 guide.
1. Telegraph's Best 500 pubs in England: The White Horse, Village Lane, Hedgerley, Slough, Bucks
The Telegraph describes The White Horse in Slough as a 'marvellous country pub which retains atmosphere of the past' and names it the 'best in Bucks'. "The public bar at the White Horse has one of the snuggest – if not the snuggest – seats in any pub in England," the guide states. It features a brick-built open fire a 'little bench that looks like it was designed for a hobbit' which is indicative of some of the olde worlde tight squeezes in the establishment. It is described as a 'gloriously gnarly old place, with beer served straight from the cask and an old-school glass cabinet in the lounge where lunchtime customers can pick out their pies and cakes'. Photo: Google Maps Street View
2. Telegraphs' Best 500 Pubs in England: The King’s Head, Kings Head Passage, Market Square, Aylesbury
Aylesbury's historic courtyard inn The King's Head, which is owned by the National Trust, is the second best in Bucks according to The Telegraph. The guide notes the fact The King's Head is one of England’s most historic pubs, with roots stretching back to the 15th century. "Historic pubs can often disappoint for one reason or another, but the National Trust (the owners) and Chiltern Brewery have done well to preserve the King’s Head’s character without turning it into a museum," the guide states. Photo: DL, The Bucks Herald, National World
3. Telegraph's Best 500 Pubs in England: The George Ale House, High St, Great Missenden
The Telegraph says The George Ale House in Great Missenden, near Aylesbury, is a 'no-frills high-street pub which comes alive when the working day is done'. It states the pub is 'bursting with gregarious locals of all sorts'. "The pub itself is a simple, plainly furnished affair with two rooms," the guide says. "Great Missenden was once home to Roald Dahl, and while we can only speculate what he would have made of the George, he probably would have enjoyed the beer." Photo: Google Maps Street View
4. Telegraph's Best 500 pubs in England: The Royal Standard of England, Forty Green, Beaconsfield
Serves food Beer garden Pets welcome Good walks Family friendly Historic pub Theatrical feasting hall in the heart of leafy Bucks This is one of many pubs that claim to be the oldest in England, and to be fair, it does a good job of backing up that claim. There are half a dozen rooms, with roaring fires, wonderfully sinuous wooden furniture and beams so gnarly they seem to have beams of their own. The last time I visited, I asked the rustic gent behind the bar – who was wearing a fetching felt hat – for a packet of peanuts with my pint. “Salted?” he asked. “Perfect,” I replied. “Well, it is if you have teeth,” he merrily responded, which is hard to argue with. (I do have teeth.) Photo: Google Maps Street View