The Crown in Penn officially opens following significant investment

The Crown in Penn officially opens its doors today, following significant investment and an extensive three-month renovation that has completely transformed the former 16th-century coaching inn.

Located in the heart of Penn in leafy Buckinghamshire, the Grade II listed building dates back to 1577, and has been sensitively brought back to life. The brickwork, windows, floorboards and fireplaces have been completely restored, blending the pub’s original charm with modern and elegant styling.

Following the renovation, The Crown’s dining space now comfortably seats more than 90 guests. Those looking for the perfect all-weather al fresco dining spot can enjoy the pub's transformed garden, which offers more seating, an outdoor bar and fireplace – the perfect space for countryside dining.

At the heart of The Crown is a cosy bar featuring comfy sofas and roaring fires, which is set to become a favourite for locals looking to relax and unwind as the nights draw in.

The Crown interior

For guests searching for the ultimate Sunday roast this autumn, The Crown has a host of options, from roast chicken to pork belly or rump of beef, as well as veggie haggis, all served family-style with all the trimmings.

Curated by The Crown’s head chef, the brand-new menu is designed to take guests from brunch through to supper and celebrates the very best provenance and produce.

With a focus on social dining, there’s an array of small plates and sharing boards on offer, such as sticky harissa lamb flatbreads and truffle-baked camembert. Moving onto the mains, diners can enjoy dishes such as the sumptuous venison, duck and smoked pancetta pie, or Sichuan aubergine and roasted squash, as well as pub classics including beer-battered fish and chips, and artisan pizzas topped with spicy ‘Nduja and aged mozzarella.

The Crown’s extensive drinks offering has been designed to make any catch-up feel like a special occasion. Guests can enjoy a selection of cocktails tailored to the seasons, just like the food menu. Classics such as the Passionfruit Martini sit alongside signature twists like the Orange & Ginger Margarita, or Amaretto Rum Punch.

For those looking for the perfect place for an after-work pint, The Crown’s range of craft ales and lagers, coupled with the inviting bar space is sure to make the pub the go-to location for a mid-week drink. The pub will also offer a rotating range of cask ales to choose from, so guests can keep an eye out for their favourite pint.

The new general manager at The Crown, Alan Morrison, said: "Our whole team is completely overwhelmed with the incredible transformation of The Crown, I couldn’t be happier with how it looks. We can’t wait to welcome the community in so that they can see all of the changes that have been made, the attention to detail is just incredible.

“We aim to offer guests the ideal location for all occasions, with our new private dining room, The Crown Room, seating up to 12 people. Alongside a new bar space, dining room and gardens, the pub really is the perfect haven for a memorable get-together with friends and family.”

The pub is open daily from 10am, serving brunch through to evening supper and drinks.