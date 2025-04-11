See first look pictures of Aylesbury pub that has reopened after £319k makeover

The Honeybee is back, showcasing a £319k investment in refreshing the pub's interior and offering, with plenty of exciting upgrades.

Introducing its innovative “Two Door Pub” concept, The Honeybee now features a sports bar area and a separate family lounge, creating two distinct spaces: a lively bar for locals and a cosy, family-friendly lounge, all with stylish new decor throughout.

Perfect for locals popping in for a pint or a bite to eat, The Honeybee boasts a spacious beer garden, sports TVs now showing Sky Sports and TNT; plus a pool table and darts board. The pub is also dog-friendly and has a strong community feel. Guests can enjoy popular pub classics like hand-battered fish and chips and the southern fried chicken burger, with both kids' and adult options available.

Gavin Crisell, partner at The Honeybee, said: “We’re so excited to show off the upgrades we’ve made, especially the beer garden, just in time for the warmer weather. Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a family meal, or taking part in one of our exciting events, The Honeybee is the perfect place to create new memories with loved ones.”

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, renowned Olympic British gymnasts and Derek for ‘Derek Treks Britain’, were chosen as the pub’s community heroes to pull the first pints to mark the opening of the pub.

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova are elite British artistic gymnasts and identical twins, they grew up in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Jessica burst onto the international scene at the 2021 European Championships, winning gold in floor and helping Team GB secure a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Jennifer, equally talented, has also represented Great Britain at major events, including the European and World Championships.

Derek Adams, 81, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is on a remarkable mission to walk the entire UK coastline over, 4,500 miles, to raise funds for the RNLI, Cancer Research UK, and the British Heart Foundation. Starting from Lee-on-Solent, Derek has already trekked across southern England, up through the coast of Scotland to John o’ Groats, and visited lifeboat stations as far north as the Shetland Islands.

His journey has also taken him west through Cornwall, across the Bristol Channel, and into South Wales. The next leg of his journey see’s Derek setting off on April 14th for the final leg of his adventure from Carlisle. To donate to Derek’s journey, please click here.

The Honeybee is conveniently located in Aylesbury, near Fairford Leys Play Park, making it the perfect spot to relax with family and friends, whether you’re stopping by for a bite before or after a stroll around the park or enjoying a family day out.

Guests can look forward to classic pub dishes such as Steak & Ale Pie, Katsu Chicken Burger, and the Mega Mixed Grill.

Marston’s operates over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, offering everything from traditional locals to family-friendly venues, all with the aim of creating enjoyable, shared experiences.

For more information, visit:https://www.honeybeepub.co.uk/