Scores on the Doors: Best and worst food hygiene ratings handed out to establishments in Bucks

Seven food establishments in Bucks have been awarded the top rating of 5 in the latest food hygiene ratings, announced on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

But one Aylesbury Vale restaurant received the lowest possible score of 0.

Satollo bistro in High Street, Marlow, received a 5 rating this month, along with three pubs – The Mayflower in Hazlemere, The Crown at Gawcott and Everest The Dolphin in High Wycombe.

Food hygiene ratings

Three Aylesbury takeaways also received a 5 rating – Mooboo Bubble Tea Aylesbury in Friars Square, Shanghai Takeaway in Penn Road and Sushi Corner Aylesbury in Cambridge Street.

Marmaris Kebab takeaway in Flackwell Heath, was given a score of 3 after assessment on October 12.