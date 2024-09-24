£540k raised to save Aylesbury Vale village's only pub after community campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Ashendon in Buckinghamshire and its local villages have successfully raised funds to buy their village pub and have begun their hunt for a tenant.

The Ashendon Community Pub Society has raised £549,494 to save its village pub as a community asset.

The fundraising total represents £300,000 in Community Ownership government funding plus £249,494 through a community share offer and donations.

A sale price for the pub has been agreed at £420,000. While the share offer surpassed its minimum target, the Society continues to fundraise through donations, and sponsorships to reach its optimum target of a further £50,000 to fund essential refurbishments.

Ashendon Unites to Save Its Village Pub

The village is now on the hunt for quality-driven and community-minded tenants to bring the pub back to a vibrant community hub and a welcoming destination for visitors.

The residents have been thrilled by the support from outside the village; 72% of the total community share value came from Ashendon residents, yet by volume of share applications, 54% came from outside Ashendon, including the USA, Europe, and Japan.

Luke Jamieson, Chair, said, “This achievement is a testament to the collective spirit and determination of our local population to preserve its local community, maintain inter-village connectivity, and support UK village pubs. Singer, Tony Hadley, a local supporter of the ‘Save the Ashendon Pub’ campaign, has also promised to come and sing at the pub’s opening night to celebrate.”

The Society is grateful to the Plunket Foundation for helping them secure their Community Ownership Grant and providing practical advice throughout the process.

The pub in Ashendon has been a part of the Buckinghamshire village for over 300 years and has played a critical role within the local community. Sadly, the pub, known as The Hundred of Ashendon, closed in November 2021, and without it, residents of Ashendon and its surrounding villages are feeling disconnected. Residents want to preserve their special culture of a friendly, connected, and supportive community.

This is particularly so because the village is rural without services that typically provide connectivity or interaction: There’s no shop, café or school. The bus service is very limited with only one bus twice a week. And even fast-food delivery services are not available.

Neighbouring villages of Westcott, Winchendon, Wotton Underwood, Chilton or Dorton are also without a pub and they have made Ashendon pub their ‘local’ for many years, so this social disconnect extends to them too.

Ashendon seeks to be part of the success story of a nationwide movement of communities preserving UK pubs. In the Spring of 2023, a steering group was formed to explore acquiring the pub. Since then, the group has accomplished an enormous amount, including conducting community research, forming a community benefit society, building a volunteer project management team, creating a business plan, receiving the COF grant, and raising capital through a community share offer.

The primary objectives for the community pub are:

· Preserve the Heart of the Community: The foremost goal is to prevent the permanent loss of the pub and retain it as a vibrant place to connect at the centre of the village. This will preserve its historical significance as a public meeting place and provide a welcoming social hub for residents and visitors for dining, events, club-hosting, and gatherings.

· Provide A Local Food & Drink Solution. Where none exists within walking distance.

· Provide Daytime Social Interaction: Including cycling clubs and ramblers who typically enjoy our challenging climbs and beautiful views.

· Regenerate A Small Amount of Local Employment.

· Foster Community Involvement: Through the opportunity to have a say in the big decisions about the pub and hosting events that include all backgrounds and ages.

· Support Local Businesses and Sustainability: By establishing strong ties with local producers, such as butchers and breweries, to ensure the pub operates sustainably and supports the local economy.

· Attract a Wider Community: Building upon the Hundred of Ashendon’s previous good reputation, drawing in customers from a broader catchment area including Thame and its surrounding villages.