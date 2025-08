Popular fast food chains in Aylesbury among 40 Bucks venues receiving new food hygiene ratings

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 40 of Buckinghamshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it is good news for them all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Big Juicy Burgers Chesham at 152b High Street, Chesham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Molly's Community Cafe at 44 West Street, Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: 94 Coffee Shop at 94 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Little Italy Espresso Bar at Haddenham And Thame Parkway Station, Thame Road, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Spice Garden at 57 Tring Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Zaza at 3 Whielden Street, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Dipalee Lounge at 18 Castle Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Villiers Hotel at 3 Castle Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Fireaway Pizza High Wycombe at 4 Liverpool Victoria House, Priory Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Conservatory Restaurant & Dovecote Coffee Shop at National Trust Office, Cliveden Estate, Cliveden Road, Taplow; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Achimi at 54 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Chris's Cafe at Wycombe Road, Studley Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Crumbs at 5 The Broadway, Market Place, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Gerrards Cross Golf Club at Chalfont Park, Chalfont St. Peter, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Red Lion Tea Rooms at The Red Lion, Bradenham Wood Lane, Bradenham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Apple Orchard at High Street, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: China Diner at China Diner Restaurant, 7 The Highway, Station Road, Beaconsfield; rated on July 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter at Bath Road, Taplow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Pride Of Burnham at 109 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Prime Steak & Grill at 180-182 Maxwell Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Royale Chilli at 45 Pond Approach, Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Brasserie Blanc at Bakery Court, 41 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Five Bells Hotel at 40 Main Street, Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Grand Junction at The Grand Junction Ph, 13 High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Chequers at Chequers Hotel, 51 - 53 High Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Golden Cross at Wycombe Road, Saunderton, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Metropolitan at Chalfont Station Road, Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The White Hart at The White Hart Public House, Village Road, Whelpley Hill, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Church Road, Penn, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: The Red Lion Penn at The Red Lion Public House, Elm Road, Penn, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ma's Cottage at 36 High Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 30

• Rated 5: KFC at 35 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 43c Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Aylesbury Pizza at 104 High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Southern Fried Chicken at Wakefield Building, Gomm Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Mr Crusty at 26 High Street, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: @homePizza at Unit 6, 16 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Marlow Diner at Alfred Davis Ground, Oak Tree Road, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Pathila Tandoori at 6c Chequers Parade, Wycombe Road, Prestwood, Great Missenden; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Penguin Fish Bar at 13 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 17