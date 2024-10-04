Police and town council object to Aylesbury nightclub bid to extend opening hours
The club wants to extend its music and opening hours on Friday and Saturday nights by 30 minutes until 3.30am, with alcohol sales on these days extended by 30 minutes to 3.15am.
No changes are proposed to Mirage’s hours during the rest of the week, including Sundays. Objections, however, have been made by Thames Valley Police and the town council.
The application for the club on Buckingham Street, states: “Our premises is well established, and any acceptance would not change the solid reputation of our operation.”
It adds that music played or performed at the end of the night would be between 60 and 90 beats per minute to allow for an easier dispersal of clubbers.
The application adds: “This winds down the atmosphere and patrons generally tend to leave once they can sense the atmosphere is being wound down.”
Aylesbury Town Council objected to the application, saying that it had ‘concerns that the variation in hours will have a detrimental impact and an increase in potential crime and disorder’.
Thames Valley Police also objected to an extension to the club’s hours, pointing out that some officers on late shifts finish at 3am on Saturdays.
It said: “There is a clear risk in extending an alcohol licence for a town centre location beyond 3am as there is lower policing resilience beyond that hour.”
A decision on whether to grant Mirage changes to its licence will be announced in due course.
