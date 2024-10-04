Police and town council​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ object to Aylesbury nightclub bid to extend opening hours

By Charlie Smith
Published 4th Oct 2024, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Aylesbury’s Mirage nightclub has applied to Buckinghamshire Council to extend its opening hours.

The club wants to extend its music and opening hours on Friday and Saturday nights by 30 minutes until 3.30am, with alcohol sales on these days extended by 30 minutes to 3.15am.

No changes are proposed to Mirage’s hours during the rest of the week, including Sundays. Objections, however, have been made by Thames Valley Police and the town council​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application for the club on Buckingham Street, states: “Our premises is well established, and any acceptance would not change the solid reputation of our operation.”

Mirage nightclub wants to extend its opening hoursMirage nightclub wants to extend its opening hours
Mirage nightclub wants to extend its opening hours

It adds that music played or performed at the end of the night would be between 60 and 90 beats per minute to allow for an easier dispersal of clubbers.

The application adds: “This winds down the atmosphere and patrons generally tend to leave once they can sense the atmosphere is being wound down.”

Aylesbury Town Council objected to the application, saying that it had ‘concerns that the variation in hours will have a detrimental impact and an increase in potential crime and disorder’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police also objected to an extension to the club’s hours, pointing out that some officers on late shifts finish at 3am on Saturdays.

It said: “There is a clear risk in extending an alcohol licence for a town centre location beyond 3am as there is lower policing resilience beyond that hour.”

A decision on whether to grant Mirage changes to its licence will be announced in due course.

Related topics:AylesburyPoliceThames Valley PoliceBuckinghamshire CouncilObjections

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice