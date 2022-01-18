Plans revealed for reopening of Grand Junction Arms near Tring

Award-winning Tring-based pub company has revealed its plans to bring the new gastro-pub concept to The Grand Junction Arms at Bulbourne.

The Victorian canal-side pub is set to re-open in March, following a six-month restoration.

Last Spring, The Oakman Group - which operates 36 pubs across the UK - acquired the Seafood Pub Company, a collection of destination gastropubs in the North with a reputation for serving daily seafood specials alongside British Pub Classics.

Joycelyn Neve, MD of the Seafood Pub division of The Oakman Group, and Eamonn Borg-Neal visiting the Grand Junction Arms in Bulbourne which will re-open in March

And it rolled out the concept at The Pointer in Brill last year - and will now launch it at The Grand Junction Arms.

Inside the pub, an extensive renovation will see the original horseshoe shaped bar reinstated and the open fireplace restored, providing an atmospheric space for up to 80 guests.

Outside, in addition to the large beer garden, a newly created covered courtyard on the waterside will have a dedicated bar and a large fire pit for up to 70 diners and drinkers.

With just over two months until the re-opening, general manager, Eamonn Borg-Neal, has started looking for up to 30 people - with or without relevant experience - to join the team.

Eamonn Born-Neal at Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne

He said: “Hospitality relies on passionate and committed people to provide a memorable experience and the Grand Junction is no exception.

"Our industry offers great opportunities for ambitious people and at Oakman we provide top class training and development.

"For those new to the industry, apprenticeships are available so you can earn while you learn, and we have recently launched a Chef Academy where our people can develop their culinary skills.”

Joycelyn Neve, managing director of the Seafood Pubs, said: “Our aim is to return this old Victorian pub to its roots as an authentic canal-side public house, open all day serving a menu of Great British Classics and Seafood Specials from regional suppliers and south coast day boats.

"Whether it’s a pie and a pint on a Tuesday night or Lobster and Champagne at the weekend, we want to be people’s pub of choice for every occasion."

Head Chef James Norie, added: ‘We use the best seasonal produce available to create dishes you don’t see on lots of pub menus, such as Devilled Kidneys, Oysters, and a selection of Steak Cuts, alongside pub favourites like Homemade Pies and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

"The lunch menu offers lighter bites including a Lobster Brioche Roll and Eggs Benedict, and for those wanting to treat themselves Fruits De Mer and 32oz T-Bone Steak to share are available to pre order with 48 hours’ notice.

"Sundays will of course have a selection of Roasts including a Vegetarian option."

Recruitment days will be held on Monday, January 25, from 2pm till 8pm, Tuesday, February 1, from 9am till 5pm, and Friday, February 4, from 12pm till 7pm at New Mill Baptist Church, Tring.