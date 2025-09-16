Owner of historic 15th Century Thame hotel ordered to pay £29k after ignoring serious hygiene issues

Ravinder Singh Takhar, of Templewood Lane, Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to nine breaches of Food Safety and Hygiene regulations as proprietor of The Spread Eagle Hotel in Cornmarket, Thame.

The Spread Eagle was established in the 15th century as a coaching inn, making it over 550 years old. The venue has a rich local history, hosting guests such as King Charles II, writers, and even Napoleonic war prisoners.

But a series of serious hygiene failings at the popular Thame hotel, restaurant and bar have landed its modern-day owner in hot water with authorities.

The case against Mr Takhar was heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9 September.

During a routine inspection on 5 July 2023, an Environmental Health Officer from South Oxfordshire District Council found the food premises was not kept clean, in good repair or safe condition, with damaged walls and floors in the kitchen.

Hygiene and safety procedures had not been implemented, waste storage and disposal were inadequate, and the premises’ construction failed to prevent contamination from pests.

The officer issued two Hygiene Improvement Notices, requiring the repair or replacement of the floor and walls in the food preparation area within 11 weeks. The hotel was also given a Food Hygiene Rating of 1.

When the officer returned just under three months later, Mr Takhar had failed to carry out the necessary repairs and had not complied with the improvement notices.

As a result, he was fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £12,243 costs and a £2,000 surcharge, bringing the total penalty to £29,243.

Cllr Sam James-Lawrie, Cabinet Member for Environment at South Oxfordshire District Council, said this is an important reminder that food businesses have a legal duty to protect their customers by maintaining clean and safe premises.

"Ignoring these standards puts public health at risk and we will not hesitate to act against premises that fail to meet their requirements,” Cllr James-Lawrie said.

“We gave the owner of this hotel clear instructions and ample time to put things right, but they chose not to act.

"This left us with no option but to take enforcement action through the court. This case involved significant work for our Food and Workplace Safety and Legal teams. We’re therefore very pleased that the District Judge issued a significant fine and costs against the premises.”

The Spread Eagle was re-inspected in December 2024 and received a Hygiene Rating of 3, two off the top 5-star rating.

Breaches admitted by The Spread Eagle Hotel

5 July 2023

Failed to ensure food premises were kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition

Failed to ensure kitchen walls were not damaged and in poor condition

Failed to ensure kitchen floors were not damaged and in poor condition

Failed to implement permanent hygiene procedures (HACCP)

Failed to provide adequate storage and disposal of food waste and refuse

Failed to ensure construction of premises allowed for good hygiene and protection against pests

3 October 2023

Failed to ensure food premises were kept clean and in good repair and condition

Failed to comply with Hygiene Improvement Notice 01 (repair or replace the floor)

Failed to comply with Hygiene Improvement Notice 02 (repair or renew the walls)

Food hygiene ratings explained

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

