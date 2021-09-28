Opening date revealed for new pizza chain set to Fireaway in Aylesbury

A new pizza chain opens its doors on Aylesbury High Street next month, promising fresh bases with a Northern Italy influence.

Next Thursday (October 7), Fireaway Pizza starts serving Aylesbury customers as part of its latest UK-wide expansion.

The franchise says it plans to have 100 stores open in the UK by the end of the year, by launching 25 branches in 25 weeks between now and the end of 2021.

Fireaway

Fireway was first launched back in 2016, when the first store was opened in London, stores are popping up all over the country.

A host of stores opened up in Greater Manchester and there is a Fireaway Leeds alongside the cluster of southern chains.

Fireaway claims to be the UK's fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain.

Founder Mario Aleppo says he drew inspiration for the pizzas he produces by visiting farmers in Italy.

The 400 degree oven

A Fireaway spokesperson explains that those farmers now provide the franchise with peeled tomatoes direct from Naples.

The Italian connection extends to the bases, Mario negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

Fireaway prides itself on its rapid, fresh pizzas, which are baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

a slice of Fireaway

Customers are offered a choice from four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

The franchise boasts a 'Nutella Pizza', which is available alongside the classics such as Margarita and BBQ Boss options.

From October 7, the Aylesbury store will be open seven-days-week from noon to 11pm, it has Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats takeaway options, alongside its dine-in service.