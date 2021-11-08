On a roll, Aylesbury pub recognised for its toilets at Loo of the Year Awards

An Aylesbury pub received a stellar review from inspectors investigating UK organisations for the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The White Hart on Exchange Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors, for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provisions across the nation.

White Hart in Aylesbury

Inspectors turn up unannounced at public toilet facilities, marking the bathrooms on décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Grades range from silver, gold, platinum or diamond, the worst bogs aren't graded at all.

Manager of the White Hart, Abbie Cartwright said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The White Hart have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."