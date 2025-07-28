Nine places where children can eat for free or cheaper during summer holidays in Aylesbury

A number of chains and restaurants in Aylesbury are offering this deal by either putting together highly-discounted offerings or even free meals for children.

School breaks can be expensive for families and coping with ever growing costs is becoming tougher and tougher for families across our country.

So we have identified some businesses offering heavily discounted meals this summer when adults are paying for meals in full.

Here are some places offering discounted meals for when you are out and about with the little ones this summer:

1 . Morrisons cafe Morrisons cafes run a year round free children's meal deal when adults spend over £5 on a adult meal at the diner. Photo: Morrisons Photo Sales

2 . Pausa Cafe at Dunelm The cafe in Broadfields has a free kids meal with every £4 spent at the diner deal, terms and conditions apply. Photo: Dunelm Photo Sales

3 . Dobbies Dobbies, which has a site in Aylesbury, runs a kids eat for £1. The following conditions apply: meals are subject to availability. Ask in-store for details. May not be used in conjunction with any other offer promotion or discount. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales