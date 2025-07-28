A number of businesses still run cheap or free children's meal deals when school is out.placeholder image
A number of businesses still run cheap or free children's meal deals when school is out.

Nine places where children can eat for free or cheaper during summer holidays in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
One really promising trend in recent years has been the number of businesses offering great deals for families during school breaks.

A number of chains and restaurants in Aylesbury are offering this deal by either putting together highly-discounted offerings or even free meals for children.

School breaks can be expensive for families and coping with ever growing costs is becoming tougher and tougher for families across our country.

So we have identified some businesses offering heavily discounted meals this summer when adults are paying for meals in full.

Here are some places offering discounted meals for when you are out and about with the little ones this summer:

1. Morrisons cafe

The cafe in Broadfields has a free kids meal with every £4 spent at the diner deal, terms and conditions apply.

2. Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Dobbies, which has a site in Aylesbury, runs a kids eat for £1. The following conditions apply: meals are subject to availability. Ask in-store for details. May not be used in conjunction with any other offer promotion or discount.

3. Dobbies

ASDA in Stoke Mandeville runs a kids eat for £1 deal all year round and it does not require an adult purchase to activate it.

4. ASDA cafe

