New Turkish restaurant coming to Aylesbury town centre

A new Turkish restaurant looks set to open in Aylesbury town centre next year.

Bucks Council expects to agree terms this month for a new restaurant at The Exchange in Aylesbury.

The authority said the new restaurant will go in the one remaining vacant unit in the public space, adding it will likely open in summer 2022.

The Exchange, Aylesbury

The council is also considering two proposals in nearby Long Lional.

“Legal terms are expected to complete in November for a new Turkish restaurant in the one vacant remaining unit,” documents state.

“The pressures in the construction industry and the scope of the fit-out works mean that it is likely to be summer 2022 before the restaurant is open.”